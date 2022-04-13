Thuso Mbedu bags new production gig with Paramount

South African actress Thuso Mbedu has once again made Mzansi proud by scooping a brand-new production gig from America’s Paramount.

Mbedu, who is now based in the US, has been given an opportunity to produce a series of shows for Paramount. Paramount Plus will be creating a suite of shows for the network outside of the US audience.

The Underground Railroad actress will develop and produce documentary programmes that focus on equity, climate, and health for the cause-driven production division of Paramount Plus Global’s production arm.

Mbedu took to social media to express her excitement and shared that she was grateful for the opportunity.

“Thank you to Viacom and Georgia Arnold for giving us a chance to collaborate with our peers in crafting important and impactful stories,” she wrote.

