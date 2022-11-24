TLC’s ‘1000-Lb’ star Tammy Slaton has tied the knot

TLC’s 1000-Lb star Tammy Slaton has reportedly found love in a food addiction rehab and has tied the knot.

It was revealed in the third season of their reality show that she had to be taken to hospital after she struggled to breathe on her own.

Tammy’s sister Amanda had shared that she was placed into a medically induced coma and on a ventilator.

Tammy and her husband Caleb Willingham tied the knot on Saturday in an intimate ceremony at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio.

The couple fell in love at the rehab centre and were engaged in October this year.

Tammy and Caleb’s wedding journey will be documented in a new season of her TLC series 1000 Lb. Sisters, which premieres in January next year.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author