Top maskandi artist accused of sexually violating baby mama

Maskandi artist Scelo “Dumangeze” Ngcobo is accused of sexually violating Ncomile “Vulandlela” Msomi, another maskandi artist.

Msomi pressed criminal charges against Ngcobo but later withdrew them. The artists have an 18-month-old baby together.

Msomi has also taken Ngcobo to court for failing to maintain the child. However, Ngcobo has denied the allegations that he was not paying maintenance for his child.

Msomi said the alleged sexual violation happened at an event on October 28, 2024, in Johannesburg.

She told Sunday World that she went to meet Ngcobo with the intention of getting money for their child.

“He showed me the money, but he told me that he wouldn’t give it to me because he hates our child. An argument ensued, and out of anger, I broke the side mirror of his car,” Msomi said.

“He went to the police station and opened a case against me, and I was arrested. I was later released on free bail, and I replaced the side mirror.”

A few days later, the artists met at another event.

“I begged him to drop the charges because I’d already replaced the side mirror. He said we must go and talk about it in his car, and I agreed,” she said.

“Once we got inside the car, he demanded sex from me. I refused, but he took out his licensed firearm and threatened to shoot me. Eventually he [sexually violated me].”

The next day, she claimed, she went to the police station and filed a complaint against Ngcobo.

Protection order

“He was arrested, but at the police station he begged me to drop the charges. He said he’d lose everything if I continued with the charges. He even promised to start maintaining our child. I felt sorry for him, and I dropped the charges,” she said.

But nothing changed as Ngcobo allegedly refused to maintain the child, she said.

“As soon as I dropped the charges, he threatened to kill me. He accused me of being violent towards him.

“He refused to support the child and even opened a protection order against me,” she said.

Sunday World has seen a copy of the protection order. The publication has listened to Ngcobo’s voice notes.

In these voice notes, Ngcobo can be heard saying: “You were nothing, but I made you. Now you want to destroy my career.

“I don’t want to see you ever again. I curse the day I met you. You’re a dog; just pray that we don’t ever meet because I’ll shoot you. If the child must die, let it be, I want nothing to do with you and I hate my child.”

Msomi stated that she needs child maintenance from Ngcobo but that she has no issues with the protection order.

She explained: “Last week, I took him to family court, and he was furious. I want R1 500 from him, but he’s refusing to pay.”

I did not want my wife to find out

Ngcobo denied Msomi’s allegations. He explained: “I’m a married man, and Vulandlela was a side chick, and unfortunately she fell pregnant.

“I didn’t want my wife to find out, but Vulandlela went behind my back and sent all the proof to my wife. Now I have a bigger problem. My wife doesn’t trust me anymore, and she’s even threatening to leave me.”

“I didn’t [sexually violate] her; it was consensual… That is why she dropped the charges. The police realised that she was trying to spite me.”

“I am also maintaining the child. I don’t know what she wants. In December, I bought some clothes and gave her cash.

“I can confirm that she has taken me to family court for maintenance, and I’m happy because I’ll be able to explain everything there.”

