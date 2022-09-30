Trevor Noah bids farewell to ‘The Daily Show’

South African comedian and television host Trevor Noah announced on Thursday evening that he would be leaving the American talk show, The Daily Show.

The date of his departure is still to be determined.

Noah joined Comedy Central’s talk show seven years ago and in a heartfelt clip, he told the audience that he now wants to focus more on his stand-up comedy, after having to stay indoors during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“One of the overwriting feelings I found myself experiencing throughout the night was a feeling of gratitude. It has been wild and I want to say thank you to the audience for an amazing seven years it’s been wild,” he said.

Noah reflected on when he started the show and how many people didn’t believe in him and many thought it was a crazy bet to make.

“I’ve loved hosting the show its been one of my greatest challenges, its been one of my greatest joys. I’ve loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories were not so good,” said Noah.

The comedian said after seven years he felt it was time. He also shared that he missed learning other languages and going to other countries and putting on shows.

Savanna Premium Cider announced on Monday that Trevor will perform in Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria over 12 days as part of Savanna Presents Trevor Noah Live in South Africa between August and September 2023. Tickets to the show opened this week.

