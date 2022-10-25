Tributes pour in for global entertainer Leslie Jordan

Tributes continue to pour in for American actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, who especially kept people entertained on social media during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This video, posted in March 2020, led Leslie Jordan to Instagram fame. pic.twitter.com/rw83ztsTWd — Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@yashar) October 24, 2022

The comedian sadly passed away on Monday in a car accident at the age of 67. He is best known for his role on Will & Grace, a comedy show.

The news of his death was also shared on his social media account and a tribute was written on his behalf. “The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time [sic].”

Leslie Jordan literally held us together during the pandemic with “Well, shit… what are y’all doin?!” 🥺 — TD (@_tbeaux) October 24, 2022

RIP TO A LEGEND OK. WE STAN LESLIE JORDAN FOREVER pic.twitter.com/wNltHsrVkt — soul. (@nottodayyoubum) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan had just bought his first home at 67…a condo. The caption for this video read: "I really did it. It's never too late to be happy, y'all." pic.twitter.com/MOr9vbRk1v — Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@yashar) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan touched so many hearts, including ours. He was not only a beloved comedian but our dear friend. Sending our love and condolences to his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/OSL5swfw6w — The Jennifer Hudson Show (@JHudShow) October 24, 2022

To Leslie Jordan’s family, I am so sorry for your sudden tragic loss & know from experience how devastating it is to loose a family member this way. Consolation may come in knowing he was spared the pain of injuries. The world grieves the loss of his rare loving joyful light. pic.twitter.com/U3B3mqOpVt — FormerlyBee 🐝 (@elizabe91393425) October 25, 2022

Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all. 💘 pic.twitter.com/PzJq31z19T — RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) October 24, 2022

Author