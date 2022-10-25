E-edition
Subscribe
Celebrity News

Tributes pour in for global entertainer Leslie Jordan

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Leslie Jordan

Tributes continue to pour in for American actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, who especially kept people entertained on social media during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The comedian sadly passed away on Monday in a car accident at the age of 67. He is best known for his role on Will & Grace, a comedy show.

The news of his death was also shared on his social media account and a tribute was written on his behalf. “The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time [sic].”

 

 

 

 

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest Celebrity News

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.