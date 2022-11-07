Trouble in paradise as Sonia Booth accuses hubby of ‘cheating’

There seems to be trouble in the Booth household judging by former model Sonia Booth’s rage, which she unleashed in a thread on social media, exposing hubby Matthew Booth’s alleged extra-marital affair.

Sonia took to her Twitter and Instagram accounts on Monday afternoon to detail how she caught onto Booth’s meandering ways in February.

The businesswoman and beauty model has been married to the soccer star for more than 20 years and they have two children together.

On the thread, Sonia said the former defender was cheating on her with businesswoman “Bongani Moller”, and claimed the two had travelled out of town together, shared gifts and a cake – cheesecake.

“On July 10, Matthew Booth leaves the house in the morning [and] stops to buy flowers and goes to Bongani Moller’s house. The bank statement shows a fishmonger lunch was also enjoyed,” she wrote.

“He got home in the evening after having spent the entire day there. They spent the night in Polokwane and the following day he dropped her off at her house. My private investigator followed them to Polokwane, Pietermaritzburg and Umhlanga.”

She further said the retired football player missed their son’s birthday to be with his mistress.

In 2017, Sonia wrote a book called Surviving ICU after a CT scan revealed that she had a burst cyst and four fibroids and had to undergo surgery.

The couple has often been described as ‘inseparable’.

Sonia also claimed in the thread that she had a long conversation with Moller’s husband and that he had confirmed certain events, which he also found odd.

