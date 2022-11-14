Twitter rant sends Nketsi-Njilo’s domestic helper packing

Faith Nketsi-Njilo’s helper resigned from her job on Sunday after she stumbled upon the media personality’s tweets.

This after Nketsi-Njilo, who became a new mom recently, shared on social media that her domestic helper was treating her differently from her husband, and that there was an elephant in the room to address.

“The only reason I’ve never addressed any prior issues I’ve had with her is because umuntu omdala [she’s an old person], and I really didn’t want to keep complaining to my husband, because I felt that this really doesn’t concern him,” she wrote.

“I’m here to build a warm home for us and I can’t be stressing him with petty things. Because she treats him like a king, he was honestly shocked when I started telling him everything. What do I do now?”

Nketsi-Njilo stated that her helper claimed that she had worked for many people before and none of her previous employers have had a problem with her or ever tweeted about her.

Ok! So Aunty saw the tweets and she resigned today. She claims that she’s worked for a lot of people and they’ve never had a problem with her or tweeted about her (apologies to her friends/fam that saw the tweets). I then explained to her that I didn’t mention her name nor did ➡️ — faith Nketsi Njilo (@_faith_nketsi) November 13, 2022

Nketsi-Njilo said the only reason she took to Twitter was to get a different perspective from other people and find out if she was over her head.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author