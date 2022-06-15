Ukhozi FM newsreader Scelo Mbokazi’s burial on Saturday

A memorial service for Scelo Mbokazi, a veteran newsreader on Ukhozi FM, will be held on Thursday at the eThekwini Community Church in Durban ahead of his funeral on Saturday.

Mbokazi, who passed away on Friday after a short illness, will be laid to rest at his home in eMangethe, KwaNgqofela in KwaZulu-Natal.

Affectionately known to his colleagues as Umbhishobhi Omkhulu (The Bishop), the much-loved newsreader had been in and out of the hospital, which led to him being off-air for some time.

Mbokazi engraved his name in the minds and hearts of Ukhozi FM listeners with his distinctive style of delivering news bulletins. He was also famous for his cheerful mood, sense of humor, and unique sign-off.

