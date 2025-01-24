Ukhozi, Umhlobo Wenene to reward top maskandi artists

SABC Nguni radio stations will award two prominent maskandi artists with prizes on Friday: a car and cash.

Umhlobo Wenene FM will give R25 000 to Khuzani Mpungose, while Ukhozi FM will give Mthandeni “SK” Manqele a brand-new vehicle.

Khuzani’s song, Imbongolo, won the Ingoma Yonyaka 2024 (Song of the Year) competition on Umhlobo Wenene FM.

“The event is set for Friday, 24 January 2025, during a live broadcast of 123Pholaz Unplugged, hosted by Amaza Ntshanga and Lusanda Mbane from 1pm to 3pm,” said Mmoni Seapolela, the spokesperson for SABC.

Competition a resounding success

“The event will include the presentation of a cash prize, a symbolic check, and a certificate to Khuzani, as well as a live performance of his winning song.

“This marks a significant moment for maskandi, a genre often associated with specific cultural roots, as it displays the growing cross-pollination of audience preferences in South Africa.”

She said that the Umhlobo Wenene FM competition was a resounding success, attracting more than 200 000 votes.

“With an impressive 52 975 votes, Khuzani claimed victory with his chart-topping hit Imbongolo, a powerful track that has captivated audiences across the nation,” she said.

Celebration of rich Maskandi heritage

Loyiso Bala, the business manager of the Eastern Cape-based radio stations Umhlobo Wenene FM and trufm, expressed excitement about the event and its significance.

“This year’s Ingoma Yonyaka winner, Imbongolo by Khuzani, not only celebrates the rich heritage of maskandi but also demonstrates how South Africans are increasingly embracing diverse cultural sounds,” Bala said.

“It is inspiring to see a genre once marginalised transcend boundaries and connect with such a wide audience.

“We are proud to host this moment and continue to celebrate artists who make music that unites the nation.”

Khuzani will also perform live at Umhlobo Wenene FM studios. In the afternoon, Mthandeni will receive a brand-new vehicle from Ukhozi FM.

Thrilled and humbled

“Ukhozi FM management can confirm that the car handover for the Ingoma Ehlukanisa uNyaka competition will be on Friday, 24 January 2025, at the SABC’s Durban studios,” Seapolela said.

“The handover will be broadcast during the Woza Nabangani Bakho show between 3pm and 6pm.”

Several attempts to elicit a response from Khuzani were unsuccessful.

Mthandeni said: “I’m thrilled, and I’m absolutely humbled. I wish to thank all my supporters for casting their votes.

“In the same breath, I wish to invite them to come and celebrate with me at Gugu Dlamini Park in Durban’s workshop tomorrow [Saturday].”

