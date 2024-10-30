Umkhokha’s Gabisile bids farewell to Nobuntu

Umkhokha supporting actress Alizwa Sikhafungana, who plays the role of Gabisile Gumede, has paid tribute to her on-set sister Kwanele Mthethwa.

Mthethwa, who plays Nobuntu, made an exit this week after there were reports that she was one of the actors leaving the Mzansi Magic telenovela.

Taking to social media, Sikhafungana posted a video of her on set. In it she is with her fellow colleagues saying goodbye to Mthethwa on her last day on set.

Saying goodbye to colleague

“Miss you so much sister, cannot wait to work with you again,” she wrote.

In November 2023, Mthethwa joined the cast of Umkhokha after Kwezi Ndlovu fell pregnant. Ndlovu shared snaps of herself in a swimming costume on holiday in Mauritius.

In the post, she also shared an image of her holding the hand of a mystery man. This left fans curious as to who the father of her unborn baby is.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Mcdonald then made the announced. He stated that fan-favourite Umkhokha: The Curse actress Kwezi Ndlovu has been replaced with Kwanele Mthethwa.

“Kwanele Mthethwa has joined #UmkhokhaTheCurse and will be taking over Kwezi Ndlovu’s character as the new Nobuntu,” tweeted Mcdonald.

Recently Zimoja reported that three top actors have allegedly been sacked from the telenovela. They include Msizi Njapha who plays Khulekani, his on-screen wife. Also Angel Zuma, who plays Nomkhosi, and Mthethwa.

Three actors reportedly fired

The actors are said to have been fired because of bad behavior at work and their diva tendencies during shoots. A reliable source said Msizi was coming late on set. Some days he would appear intoxicated and delay production.

Currently, Umkhokha is completing Season 2. There is still no word from Mzansi Magic whether they are renewing contracts for Season 3 or not. However, there have been rumours that the telenovela might not make it for another season.

Also read: Kid X and Duduzile Chili await arrival of their second baby

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content