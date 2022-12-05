Upmarket Bantwini’s lifestyle venue relaunched in Cape Town

Zakes Bantwini has relaunched Studio, a lifestyle venue located at The Rockefeller, a luxury hotel in Cape Town.

The Rockefeller, one of Cape Town’s most impressive destinations, attracts upwardly mobile young professionals and revelers who enjoy well-curated lifestyle experiences.

The glamourous launch took place recently with the likes of singer and songwriter Shekhinah, Bantwini’s wife Nandi Madida who is also a singer and model, author Khaya Dlanga, and artist Barbielicious.

The launch has added to Bantwini’s successes this year.

In September, he took home two awards at the South African Music Awards, and soon after that he was nominated for a Grammy award for Bayethe, his latest collaboration with flautist and producer Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode, the star of global hit song Jerusalema.

Sibo Mhlungu, Bantwini’s business partner and manager, said: “Studio is a unique experiential destination venue that offers guests the freedom to connect and indulge however they choose and within the safety of The Rockefeller venue.

“Studio is the ideal destination for your entertainment needs, brand activations, private events, album launches, listening sessions and corporate events. There is secure parking available within the hotel’s footsteps and the venue also conveniently offers patrons the option to utilise hailing taxi companies if guests had a bit too much to drink.”

Apart from the launch of Studio, Bantwini was joined by Sun-El Musician and DJ Shimza when he hosted Mayonie Summer Block Party at The Playground in Braamfontein, Johannesburg a week ago.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author