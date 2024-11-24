Celebrity News

Wife finds used condom in Maake kaNcube’s bedroom

By Ngwako Malatji
Sello Maake kaNcube
SANDTON, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 30: Sello Maake KaNcube at the opening of The Suit at Theatre On The Square on October 30, 2024 in Sandton, South Africa. The timeless South African classic delves into themes of love, betrayal, and resilience in the face of apartheid-era hardships. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

A used condom under the bed of Sello Maake kaNcube’s four-roomed house in Dube, Soweto, was the trigger of the alleged domestic violence between the legendary thespian and his estranged wife Pearl Mbewe on October 7.

The violent tiff allegedly resulted in the actor choking and dragging Mbewe on the floor. She has since opened a raft of criminal cases against him, including that he exposed her to an infectious disease, but later withdrew them when he pressed countercharges against her.


