Usher Raymond on being a viral meme

As the first guest of the Behind The Meme with Twitter @TwitterMusic, international R&B heartthrob, Usher Raymond, spoke about going viral with the #Watchthis clip.

The clip was edited from his Tiny Desk Concert where he offered live band renditions of some of his most beloved tracks.

He goes into song, crossing his fingers across his eyes as he belts out his hit song Confessions.

The gesture became a hit on the internet as people used the #Watchthis to describe how they overcome various obstacles in their lives.

Speaking about the global viral meme, Usher said: “I was in Los Angles. I looked on and so more and more people doing it. “Watch this” I was like wow this is amazing, this is special.

“I love that people are passing it around and having a good time. I like that it’s not just music that excites people – new conversation and the people that have been there since the beginning of my career.”

Some people have even turned the meme into profitable merchandise.

Watch the clip here:

Had the honor of being @TwitterMusic very first guest of Behind the Meme…. #WatchThis pic.twitter.com/CYSWniJR1u — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) August 25, 2022

Watch the Tiny Desk Concert here:

