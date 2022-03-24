Uzalo actress Gugu Gumede embraces motherhood

Uzalo actress Gugu Gumede, the daughter of the late Zanele Magwaza- Msibi, has shared that she gave birth to a baby girl exactly one month ago.

Taking to social media Gugu shared a video of her journey from when she first found out that she was pregnant, right through to when she welcomed her baby bundle on the 23rd of February.

“Exactly a month ago, my life became the greatest testimony. My daughter, may the heavens pave a way for your greatness, and may they always go to war on your behalf. You are so dearly loved,” she wrote.

When Gugu revealed her pregnancy she shared that she was excited to be a mother and would have loved her late mother to be right by her side throughout the entire journey. She also shared how her baby was her mother’s answered prayer.

“Even though you did not get to meet in the physical realm, I know she is currently holding you in the spiritual.”

