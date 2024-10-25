Warrant of arrest issued for Chicco’s son Longwe Twala

Longwe Twala is in hot water after he failed to appear at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Friday. A warrant of arrest has been issued by the police for him to be arrested.

The Randburg magistrate’s court last month had postponed the case against Twala to September 25. This was following a brief appearance.

His new legal representative requested a postponement to consult and familiarise himself with the case prior to a bail application.

Longwe was taken into custody following the filing of a theft complaint by his father, legendary producer Chicco Twala, in September.

Chicco laid charge of R200k studio equipment theft

He claimed that his son ransacked his studio and stole equipment from the family home while he was in the US.

The musician opened a case against two of his sons, Longwe and Sello. They were later released after their first court appearance.

Sello was released after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) stated that it did not have enough evidence to link him to the crime.

According to Chicco, the studio equipment cost about R200, 000.

‘Longwe struggling with substance abuse’

“I had a meeting with both my sons before I left for the US. And I did this because I knew that Longwe, especially, would go astray,” he said at the time.

“I knew it, he is my son; I love him. But I would rather see him spending time in jail. Whether it’s life or what, rather than see him suffer in the streets or hurting other people.”

Chicco further said his son has been struggling with substance abuse. And he has been trying to get him the help he needs.

“He has been to rehab more than 30 times; I have even lost count.”

Sunday World reached out to Chicco for a comment, and he said he did not have much to say about the matter.

“I don’t know much I just arrived. But I knew that it was going to happen. And I even told the investigating officer that they must not give him bail. All I can say is that they must arrest him and his sister must open a case against him for theft,” said Twala.

