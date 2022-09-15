Warren Masemola brings twist on ‘House of Zwide’

Award-winning thespian Warren Masemola will make his debut as Alex Khadzi on House of Zwide on e.tv on Monday.

Khadzi is a design genius who has colourful, provocative, and eye-catching creations. Part of a new crop of young, bold South African designers, Khadzi is making a name for themselves internationally and their biggest achievements include featuring in Forbes “30 under 30”, as well as winning the coveted LVMH prize for young designers.

Although Khadzi is talented in design, he is dead set on wiping the House of Zwide off the face of earth, and Funani Zwide must be the one to fall first.

