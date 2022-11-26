Watch Live: DJ Sumbody’s funeral

E-edition
By Coceka Magubeni
DJ Sumbody Instagram

Family, friends and colleagues of the late DJ and businessman DJ Sumbody have gathered at Apel Fourways Cross in Ga-Masemola, Limpopo to bid farewell to the music star.

DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa Sefako, died in the early hours of Sunday.

Reports say the DJ was on his way to a gig before his annual All White party when unknown people opened fire at his vehicle in Woodmead, Johannesburg, killing him on the spot.


 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Djsumbodysa (@djsumbodysa)

Watch the live stream of the funeral below: 

