Wedding bells ringing again for Mafikizolo’s Nhlanhla Mafu

The renowned vocalist and media personality Nhlanhla Mafu has disclosed that she intends to walk down the aisle again.

In December 2022, Nhlanhla shared images from her family’s Christmas photo shoot on social media. However, some users questioned the quality of the final images.

It appeared at the time that Nhlanhla had found love and was not yet ready to disclose the identity of the man in her life.

All of the photos had the man’s face turned away from the lens.

Nevertheless, it was discovered in 2023 that Nhlanhla’s man is actually Jerry, and they have known one another since they were young.

It is said that the two grew up together in Kagiso, Mogale City.

Nhlanhla announced the wonderful news that she would be walking down the aisle for the second time on social media on Monday.

“So then, they are no longer two but one flesh. Therefore, what God has put together, let not man separate,” she wrote.

The singer separated from her ex-husband, Gauteng ANC political heavyweight Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza, in 2015, and they had four children together.

The former couple got married in 2004 and later renewed their vows in 2017, but regrettably got divorced two years later.

Treatment for hearing loss

Nhlanhla revealed in July 2023 how she partially lost her hearing.

The member of the Mafikizolo duo said at the time that she was receiving treatment at LS Audiology Hearing & Balance in order to keep her condition from getting worse.

She declared in a video clip that she posted on social media that she was on a mission to raise awareness for those who suffer from hearing loss.

She admitted that she had experienced extreme embarrassment at various times in her life.

Her musical partner, Theo Kgosinkwe, had to interpret questions for her during interviews so she could hear them clearly.

In social situations, when she was with friends, they would laugh, and she would laugh too, not understanding what they were laughing at.

“I couldn’t hear, and I was really embarrassed to say I have this problem until I realised that I am doing this for my own good and I needed to do it,” she said at the time.

“I felt the longer I let it go, the longer my hearing problem keeps getting worse.”

Also Read: Nhlanhla Mafu causes stir with family Christmas photoshoot

Nhlanhla Mafu opens up about losing her hearing ability

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content