Wife of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss struggling to accept his death

Allison Holker Boss, the wife of the late DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss has expressed how her heart aches after his death.

Boss reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, last week. Allison was the one who confirmed the 40-year-old’s death by suicide to PEOPLE in a statement.

The couple had celebrated their ninth anniversary shortly before he took his life.

“My one and only oh how my heart aches, we miss you so much,” she wrote.

