Wife surprises Maake kaNcube with counter protection order 

Television actor Sello Maake kaNcube got what he had not bargained for when his estranged wife Pearl Mbewe and her client Lebo Keswa slapped him with protection orders each at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court’s domestic violence court on Friday.

Mbewe and Keswa were appearing in court to show cause why the interim protection orders the thespian obtained against them last month should not be made permanent. He had alleged that Mbewe cheated on him with Keswa and also claimed that she was a virago who emotionally and physically abused him.

Mbewe, Keswa and Maake kaNcube, who arrived in court on Friday morning clad to their nines, sedately waltzed into the courtroom all ready for a face-off. But the case was postponed to January 24 for possible mediation.

After the deferment, Mbewe and Keswa turned the tables and, through their legal representatives, served the bemused former Generation actor with their interim protection orders.

The renowned theatre doyen signed the orders, which stipulate that he should appear in the same court on January 28 next year to explain why the orders of the two should not be made permanent.

News that Mbewe and Keswa served Maake kaNcube with protection orders was revealed by the former Scandal actor when speaking to Sunday World outside the court building after their appearance.

“I think my wife is more dramatic than I am. She acts better than me who is an actor and she is the one who has decided that we are no longer going to be working together,” said Maake kaNcube.

With regards to their separation and marriage, Maake kaNcube said everything just went wrong.

Mbewe declined to comment, saying the matter is sub judice.

This is not the first episode of Maake kaNcube’s off-screen drama with his estranged wife.

Mbewe recently laid cases against the Woza Albert! actor at the Roodepoort Police Station but they were transferred to Orlando Police Station.

However, the actor, when faced with the prospect of arrest, opened counter-charges of assault against Mbewe. This saw both of them withdrawing the charges to avoid incarceration.

In the charges that Mbewe initially laid against Maake kaNcube, she accused him of exposing her to a transmittable disease, choking, and throwing her on the floor on separate occasions.

She also accused him of being a “violent man” who had “anger issues.” One of their tiffs was triggered by her discovery of a used condom in his bedroom.

