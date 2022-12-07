Young Stunna leaves fans angry with short performance

Controversial amapiano artist Young Stunna has left his legion of his fans stunned when he exited the stage at the Gagasi FM festival in Durban after allegedly belting only one song.

The award-winning sensation’s alleged indiscretion is likely to land him in hot water with the station’s management.

Speaking to Sunday World, a record company executive who did not want to be named said the artist was booked alongside Big Zulu, Daliwonga and Bello no Gallo, among others, to serenade the kings and queens of Durban at Blue Lagoon Beach last Saturday.

But the Asambeni hitmaker shocked all and sundry when he stormed off the stage after crooning only one ditty.

“This angered his fans who protested that they were short-changed by the station as they expected him to perform longer,” said the executive.

The executive further said after the Adiwele hitmaker’s departure, the station mandarins became paranoid that some of his fans might disrupt the show, but the shindig continued without any mayhem.

The executive added that the station bosses had a brief meeting after Young Stunna, real name Sandile Msimango, left the event and agreed that he should face the consequences, saying his behaviour has the potential to leave a smug on the station’s reputation.

“We are waiting with bated breath to see what action they would take against him. Young Stunna is on a primrose path and should self-correct before destroying his career,” said the record company executive.

“This is the same guy who is being sued by Durban Base Entertainment for failing to show up at their event after they paid him the appearance fee.”

Gagasi FM spokesperson, Khulekani Shandu, said the radio station is disappointed with Young Stunna’s behaviour.

“The station will hold a meeting to discuss the matter, but other than that, the show went well without any incident,” Shandu said.

“I must say that we were disappointed with his behaviour, it’s not something we expected from him, but I’m told that he has apologised for his action.”

Young Stunna’s manager Palesa Nkosi of Lawks Communications did not respond to written questions. Her comments will be added to the story when she has responded.

