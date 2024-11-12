You’re sick – Keswa launches attack on Maake KaNcube

Lebo Keswa has shown support to Sello Maake KaNcube’s estranged wife Pearl Mbewe after reports that the actor served her with a protection order on Saturday.

It has been reported that Maake kaNcube served Keswa with a protection order in addition to his estranged wife.

Keswa took to X to express her sorrow that Mbewe must endure the same hardships as herself.

“It is so sad to watch a man break his own wife and compromise her,” wrote Keswa.

“His best PR was to discredit himself and humiliate his wife with lies as he was hoping for public sympathy.

“Pearl is a decent woman I have ever witnessed him to be with and not forgetting intelligent and beautiful.”

Marriage counselling

Keswa went on to say that Maake KaNcube has been abusing all of his ex-girlfriends, and she has seen it all because she was a faithful friend of the actor and decided to believe him.

“He once again tried to manipulate and bullshit me two months ago and I said no and put my foot down.

“You came to my house two months ago asking me to back you up to deal with Pearl and I refused. I offered you marriage counselling instead.”

Keswa said Maake KaNcube offered her to be a director in his foundation and she refused. She alleged that there are shenanigans within the foundation, which is why the thespian was in panic mode.

She wrote: “You have f***d up hle and going on a long vacation.

“I hope when Pearl finally decides to open up and all the other women to speak about how you exposed them, which is equivalent to murder.

“You are sick hle like literally, this is disastrous.”

