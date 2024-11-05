Zakes Bantwini apologises for criticising Cleo’s kwaito tribute

DJ Cleo’s kwaito tribute set at the South African Music Awards (Samas) ceremony on Saturday evening seemed to not impress Zakes Bantwini.

Grammy winner Zakhele Madida, better known by his stage name Zakes Bantwini, posted on social media that while he appreciated DJ Cleo’s tribute, he was a little let down.

“I really enjoyed the 30-year kwaito tribute by DJ Cleo, but I was disappointed that the Durban kwaito music era was not adequately represented in his mix,” wrote Zakes Bantwini.

But Tlou Cleopas Monyepao, popularly known as DJ Cleo, responded with a clapback and criticised Zakes Bantwini for his post on X.

“My brother, I love you and your moves and [I] have always rooted for you. I have never tweeted or said anything negative about you,” wrote DJ Cleo.

“You have my number, and you know [that] Samas are very political and are not my show or platform. Let us lead the youngins by example and not do social media rants like them.”

Please accept my apology

Without wasting any time, Zakes Bantwini apologised to the Radio 2000 deejay for his post on X.

“I apologise if my previous tweet offended you. My comment was driven by my passion for music,” said Zakes Bantwini.

“You are right, I should have reached out to you directly, please accept my sincere apology.”

In the meantime, Tyla ought to have won record of the year, according to Refiloe Phoolo, better known to his fans as Cassper Nyovest.

“No ways, Tyla won a Grammy for Water bro, but she doesn’t get the Sama for Record of the Year at home. Ya’ll are playing games,” wrote Cassper Nyovest.

This comes after Mthandeni “SK” Manqele, a maskandi artist, won the award for Record of the Year for his popular song Paris, which featured Lwah Ndlunkulu.

