Zanele Potelwa is this year’s official SAMAs red carpet host

Television and radio personality Zanele Potelwa is this year’s official red carpet host at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) this weekend.

The Selimathunzi and 5FM host’s bubbly personality and meticulous hosting skills have helped cement her as one of Mzansi’s brightest personalities.

Zanele will interview the biggest names in music as they walk down the red carpet at this weekend’s main event live from Sun City.

She will speak to some of this year’s nominees and guests about their careers, the awards and what the future has in store for them, while they show off their stunning red carpet looks.

The official red carpet will be broadcast live on YouTube on both the SABC 1 and South African Music Awards channels.

“I’ve been dreaming of being the SAMAs red carpet host ever since I was young, and the fact that it’s finally happening is beyond my wildest dreams. Happy doesn’t begin to explain it, said Zanele.”

The radio host added that the SAMAs are one of her favourite awards evenings.

“As a radio presenter and DJ, music is my bread and butter. Music is life and the people who bring us hit after hit in our diverse and amazing music industry deserve to be celebrated all the time, over and over again.”

“I cannot wait to catch up with our music maestros on the red carpet, for us to check out what they’re wearing, and to bring all the red carpet action live to South Africa. I couldn’t be more ready,” she concluded.

