Zozibini Tunzi and Lesego Thlabi delighted for Bridgerton affair

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is as excited as the rest of the world for the premiere of the much-awaited Bridgerton Season 2 series on Netflix on Friday.

Zozibini has been honoured to host 400 guests in the character of Her Majesty Queen Charlotte at a Bridgerton soiree on Saturday, and she’ll be doing it in a David Tlale creation.

“I’m so thrilled to have 400 esteemed guests join me this Saturday for the Bridgerton Affair in honour of the beloved Bridgerton Season 2,” she wrote.

The first season of the Bridgerton series, based on the books by Julia Quinn, became a global phenomenon after it was released late in 2020. It focused on the budding romance between Daphne Bridgerton, real name Phoebe Dynevor, and Simon Basset, played by the dashing heartthrob Regé-Jean Page.

These two gave their fans plenty of heated intimate scenes. But his hotness won’t be in season two, it’s been confirmed.

The trailer of season two has been released and the world can’t wait to see what the gossip of this London high society holds.

Writer and comedian Lesego Tlhabi, known as Coconut Kelz, will also be on the red-carpet social event of the year as a co-host. The comedian will be dressed in the character of the mysterious miss know it all, Lady Whistledown.

Season two of the period drama focuses on the eldest Bridgerton son, Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, as he embarks on a search for a wife.

Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s attention turns to focus on Edwina Sharma, played by Charithra Chandran, who is a newbie that arrived from India with her family.

