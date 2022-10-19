Zuluboy features Sfiso Ncwane, Ringo in his latest offering

Actor and musician Mxolisi “Zuluboy” Majozi has recently revived his career in music with the launch of a new music project called Malangeni.

The 15-track album has been in the works for nine years and the musician feels it is time he makes a comeback and put a spotlight on the all-time favourite rap and hip-hop.

The Sunrise hitmaker said the genre has been overshadowed by amapiano for a while, and the country needed a balance of favourite sounds.

His comeback album will zoom into the challenges he has faced during his break, featuring songs with the late gospel star Sifiso Ncwane and veteran musician Ringo Madlingozi.

His last album was Crisis Management in 2012, and since then he has tried and tested his love and luck on TV, where he started by hosting Fan Base. Zuluboy has also starred on SABC1 telenovela Uzalo as Last Number and on Mshika Shika as Scarra.

“I neglected this side of my craft for a long time, focused on acting and other projects. This does not mean I stopped going to studio, I just didn’t release any music, because I needed to process how I will write everything. Now I’m back,” said Zuluboy.

“There are songs that speak of my divorce and the pain it has brought me. I don’t think anyone ever enjoys a divorce, because you invest so much in marriage.

“One of the songs speaks of the hurt and the other on what a wonderful wife I had. This album is focused on love, because everything else in this world is not worthy enough.”

His decision to reclaim his place in the music industry comes shortly after he dumped Durban Gen, a weekday drama show where he starred as music aspirant and womaniser MacGyver, who worked as a paramedic at a hospital.

Zuluboy shared that his nasty exit from Durban Gen was a perfect reminder that he will flourish in his favourite entertainment space – music.

“I had to resign from Durban Gen because the salary did not please me. We worked 12 hours a day for six days, meaning that you have one day to run errands and make sure your underwear is clean, but the monthly salary is what I would get in 30 minutes on stage.

“I gave them a 30 days’ notice when I resigned, so they would give me a proper exit storyline, but I don’t know what happened. In the eyes of everyone, I just disappeared.”

