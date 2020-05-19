COVID-19 affects six members of Premier League

The Premier League has confirmed six coronavirus cases across three clubs.

This follows the 748 tests that were conducted on players and club staff on May 17 and 18.

According to the statement released on Tuesday, those who have been found positive will self-isolate for seven days.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and oversight.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the Premier League due to legal and operational requirements,” reads the statement.

The Premier League clubs, however, continue to training in small groups ahead of the games set to resume next month.

