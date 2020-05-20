Lockdown House Party to end after two weeks

Internationally acclaimed musician Shimza has announced that the Lockdown House Party Season 1 is coming to an end.

The concept, founded by Shimza and DJ PH, was launched on the first weekend of the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was all the hype and managed to keep Mzansi’s party spirit alive – grooving in the comfort of their homes.

The show has featured Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, DJ Zinhle, DBN Gogo, DJ Cleo, Vigro and more artists in the past few weeks.

Shimza told Sunday World that the show aimed at keeping local artists relevant as the country could not organise outdoor gigs.

Now looking forward to the last two weekends, Shimza has put it up to fans to decide on the lineup which includes prominent and upcoming local artists in various music genres.

“Last two weekends of #LockdownHouseParty season 1 and myself and @iam_ph decided to bring back some of your favourites, who do you think we have for the next two weeks that have been on the show before?” reads the post.

Author



Boitumelo Kgobotlo