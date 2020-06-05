Covid-19

Madlabantu eager to get back to The River Set

By Somaya Stockenstroom

 

Following the news that Mzansi Magic’s popular telenovela The River has stopped shooting due to COVID-19, Lindiwe Dlamini, played by Sindi Dlathu, took to social media to inform her fans that she is well.

Madlabantu, as she calls herself on screen, sent her love to her colleague who tested positive of COVID-19.

In her Instagram post, Dlathu said she hopes for a quicker solution so the team can go back to creating content for them.

“I’m sure everyone heard the news that #TheRiver1Magic is on production break again because one of them, unfortunately, tested positive for #Covid19inSA…we send our love to the team, we hope for a quicker solution so you’ll can go back to creating content for us”. #TheRiver1Magic has become essential to our lives. We appreciate you and in full support during this time. PS: Madlabantu is okay. No need to worry loves,” her post reads.

On Wednesday, the Tshedza Pictures, which produces the show, announced that it had halted production after one of its cast and crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

The show’s co-producer Phathu Makwarela has since said that all cast and crew members have been asked to self-isolate while the necessary health protocols are being implemented.

On Friday, the number of Covid-19 cases went up by 3 267 to 40 792, compared to Thursday’s increase of 1 713.

56 more deaths were recorded bringing the total number to 848.

