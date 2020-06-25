Covid-19

Market theatre to screen plays online

By Somaya Stockenstroom

The Market Theatre has ventured into live streaming productions as they introduce nine weeks of Ditshomo.

Ditshomo Storytime season will see premiers of 20-minute theatre plays from various writers and aims to keep theatre lovers entertained in the comfort of their homes.

The Market Theatre spokesperson, Lusanda Zokufa, said this was an overwhelming experience as theatre lovers can watch their favourite plays as they make coffee and make it a family experience during the lockdown.

“The current COVID-19 crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts across the globe. For the Market Theatre Foundation there is no holding back. The show must go online!

“For the next nine weeks, the Market Theatre Foundation will live stream nine productions across all its social media platforms so that no one misses out on their theatre fix. In the comfort of their homes, this will be a time for audiences to throw away their theatre etiquette book – they can sing while watching the productions,” she said.

She said the plays would not be different as designers will still create poetic spaces to locate the stories and the characters and high definition cameras have been used to bring the best quality of theatre to homes.

