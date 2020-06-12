Covid-19

Skeem Saam halts production but programming will continue

By Somaya Stockenstroom

 

Although Skeem Saam has halted production, they have promised viewers that they will still be able to watch their favourite drama series on SABC at 6.30 for the coming weeks.

Crew and cast members have all been asked to go into self-isolation, after a colleague came into direct contact with someone who has the coronavirus.

“It is with dismay that we confirm that a colleague has come into direct contact with a relative who has tested positive for COVID-19. Therefore, for the safety and health of everyone, we have taken the decision to pause shooting until further notice. The crew member and everyone they have directly been in contact with have all been tested and are awaiting results,” reads the statement. 

They have also confirmed that testing will take place.

