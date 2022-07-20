Actor Bongani Gumede graduates with diploma from Wits

Former Isibaya actor Bongani Gumede has graduated with a Postgraduate Diploma in the Arts from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.

Gumede, known as Mandla Ndlovu on the drama series, shared that talent without education is not enough.

Set on the backdrop of the taxi industry, Isibaya revolves around two young lovers who are torn apart by a century-old feud between two powerful families. From a valley long divided by too little resources, the bitter feud continues in Egoli.

Gumede shared: “Education is important. In my language [isiZulu] they say a person learns until they die. When you do something, you must know how it goes theoretically, this way we will know how to return to culture, having a proper understanding of how everything unfolds through both wisdom and the book.”

The actor follows the steps of legendary DJ Oskido, who recently completed his project management qualification.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wits University (@wits__university)

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author