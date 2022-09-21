Letoya scammed by ‘MaMkhize birthday bash organisers’

TV actress and singer Letoya Makhene’s manager, Mpho Ralengole, has opened a case of fraud at the Douglasdale police station in Johannesburg after the thespian was swindled out of R8 000 by scammers masquerading as organisers of Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize’s birthday bash.

Speaking to Sunday World this week, Ralengole said the scammers phoned the former Generations – The Legacy actress on Friday and claimed to be event organisers contracted to book artists to perform at Royal AM president’s birthday shindig at Max Lounge in Durban on Sunday, September 18.

Ralengole said Makhene referred the scammers to her because she handles her booking logistics. The con-artists phoned her later that day and asked how much Makhene charges for appearance fee.

After discussing the appearance fee, the scammers implored Ralengole to negotiate the price down to R30 000.

“One of the scammers asked me to send him Letoya’s bank account into which he promised to deposit or transfer the money,” said Ralengole. “After sending the bank account to him, he said he would pay R38 000 and send me a proof of payment immediately.”

The scammer then informed her that of the R38 000, according to Ralengole, R30 000 was for Makhene’s appearance fee and R8 000 for flights and accommodation. He also advised her to use their travel agency for accommodation and flights.

Ralengole added that after a few minutes, the scammer phoned again to inform her that he has paid the R38 000 into the thespian’s bank account. He even sent a “proof” of payment.

“When we told him that the money was not reflecting in Letoya’s account, he gave an excuse that it was delayed because he transferred from a Standard Bank account to FNB.

“He then asked us if we could find R8 000 elsewhere immediately and pay it into the account of the travel agency, because we needed to be in Durban the following day.”

Ralengole later received a call from the purported travel agent enquiring about the moolah. After a discussion with Makhene, who is married to businesswoman Lebo Keswa, they obtained a loan from a close associate and transferred R8 000 into the account of the “travel agency”.

“After sending them the money, we tried to phone to check if they received it, but they did not take our calls. We realised afterwards that the whole [exercise] was a scam. We were scammed,” said Ralengole.

Makhene confirmed that she was a victim of an elaborate travel scam.

“These guys are a sophisticated syndicate because they know what is happening in the country, because Shauwn [indeed] throws parties at Max Lounge,” said Makhene.

“When I was ‘booked’, I felt honoured, because I wanted to go there and support her and celebrate with her. But yes, it is what it is, we were scammed. We have opened a case against these guys and hopefully they will be arrested and brought to book.”

Gauteng provincial police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed that Ralengole has opened a case of fraud, adding that police investigations are under way.

