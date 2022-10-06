Glitz and glam of SA Fashion Week back on the runway

The glitz and glam of the South African Fashion Week (SAFW) Autumn/Winter 23 designer collections come alive once again at the Mall of Africa in October, home of the fabulous show for the past three years.

This year will see 27 designers launch their new collections on the runway with more than 40 exhibitors at the trade show.

Lucilla Booyzen, the director of SAFW, said this year marks 41 seasons since the SAFW started in 1997.

“We remain committed to the business of fashion, of marketing and supporting our designer entrepreneurs, creatively and commercially, and most importantly, to provide a platform which gives the visibility required to access the local, global, and the fashion industry,” said Booyzen.

Booyzen added that the commercial support from various brands has been great, with a vision to associate the emerging fashion identity to maintain momentum.

Leemisa Tsolo, head of asset and property management, said: “They resonate with our vision of associating with these creative entrepreneurs who are in effect visualising South Africa’s contribution to the world of fashion.”

The runway shows will begin on October 20 until October 22 and the trade show will take place on October 23-24.

