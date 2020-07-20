Makhadzi scores a fashion gig

Fashion for Limpopo superstar Makhadzi is no foreign concept and becoming the face of Quiteria Kekana’s new fashion collection, called New Order, is all the brand alignment she needs.

The Matorokisi singer was announced along with actors Mapaseka Koetle, Lerato Marabe, Mapula Mafole, Sandile Mahlangu and Nigerian Afrobeats singer Oluwa Kuwait as the new ambassadors to Quiteria Atelier fashion brand.

Kekana says the ambassadors chosen for the New Order collection were a spiritual decision. “My work is very spiritual, and most of the time I choose people based on instinct and what my spirit says about them. I envision them in my garments, and I am oft en sold even before we agree on anything,” said Kekana.

“The collection is symbolic for everyone in the world right now. I titled the campaign the New Order symbolising that we need to unlearn what we have known and look to the future. Times are changing.

“The Coronavirus has had a huge impact on how we have lived and what we know. We need to adapt, take charge and own luxury because it is our birthright. Style, class and fashion is not only a European concept. Africa is the epicentre of style and class.” According to a source, Makhadzi and the other media personalities were meant to wear these garments at the 2020 Vodacom Durban July, which will now be held virtually due to the lockdown.

“To preserve the hard work put into these garments, Quiteria decided to make a full-on collection, using the celebrities who had already made bookings to wear his outfits at the July,” said the source.

Speaking to Sunday World at an exclusive photoshoot in Braamfontein this week, Makhadzi explained why she agreed to the partnership. “The way I dress on and off stage is a big part of who I am. All the costumes I wear on stage make up my brand. And they go with the sound and style of [my] music. “It’s important for me to also wear clothes that allow me to move a certain way when performing. Same as being off stage, if I look good, I feel good.” The music powerhouse, whose real name is Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, said she has always loved high-end couture. “I am truly honoured. Quiteria could have chosen anyone, hey he saw something in me. He is amazing to work with. I appreciate his creativity.

Author



Nokuthula Zwane