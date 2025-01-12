Amabhinca pop culture grips amapiano and Hip Hop artists

The amabhinca flu is very infectious and very few can resist it, especially if one interacts with amabhinca from time to time.

And lately two prominent musicians from amapiano and hip-hop have been infected by the amabhinca flu. While many were watching in awe the transformation of amapiano hitmaker Mawhoo since her iGucci smash hit with maskandi star Mthandeni SK, hip hop sensation Duncan is the new addition to the ever growing amabhinca nation.

Mawhoo has never stopped speaking like ibhinca since her feature with Mthandeni SK and it took the same Mthandeni to book Duncan for his Summer Experience event on January 4 to turn the Ring of Lies hitmaker. The hip-hop artist could not resist the temptation to buy and wear his first Brentwood pants at the event and has been mimicking Mthandeni SK on Facebook since that day.

Shwa cannot blame Mawhoo and Duncan for associating themselves with the winning team for the Song of the Year on Ukhozi FM has become an amabhinca show of force in the past five years. Also, Tiktok is a playground for amabhinca who dominate the popular video-sharing social media platform.

To be relevant, one has to join amabhinca because if you cannot beat them, join them.

