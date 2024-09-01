Shwashwi: At this rate Shwa fears the judge would Ratha be somewhere else 

At this rate Shwa fears the judge would Ratha be somewhere else

Poor Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng is having a difficult time with presiding over the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial taking place in the Pretoria High Court. Instead of performing his primary duties as a judge, Mokgoatlheng is forced to play other roles he is not supposed to be doing.

Just this week, Judge Mokgoatlheng had to double up as a court transcriber because certain witnesses’ testimonies were not transcribed.

A few months ago, Mokgoatlheng had to play the role of an eye doctor when one of the accused lawyers was experiencing eye problems. He even tried his hand in the role of a court interpreter a few months ago.

The judge has turned into a jack of all trades in this case. But I am sure playing multiple roles in this case is not that burdensome for the judge, because as a former soccer player, he is capable of playing many positions.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content