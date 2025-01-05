Back from the dead, well almost

Shwa has noticed that erstwhile Limpopo government spin doctor Phuti Seloba has reinvented himself. After being tossed to the wilderness by political heavyweights in the province, Seloba has chosen the path to relaunch himself through trade union politics.

His cardinal sin was to spill the beans about his former boss, then premier Stan Mathabatha, and he was given the boot.

Shwa has on several recent occasions seen Seloba wearing Nehawu regalia and that for her was a sure sign of his next move. Good luck, champ…

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content