Between the grapes and the beard, I bet the future’s oil sorted out, hey Thapelo?

Last weekend Shwa decided to head out and play with other kids, and what a better way than to do it over a couple of glasses of wine at Nero and Friends’ Wine Festival. On her way to the event she was really wondering what happened to all the wanna-be vintners in the entertainment industry.

Thapelo Mokoena sure knows how to bring his celebrity friends out well; we know nothing better than a combo of Mzansi celebrities and free wine in the name of supporting colleagues.

Just in case the acting gigs dry up, Thapelo, please keep that wine business going. It will be a nice little retirement package for you, together with that beard oil business. Clever guy.

Nero and Friends’ Wine Festival is growing. It managed to bring out all of Mokoena’s acting friends, even Minnie Dlamini was there. I know she is some sort of an actress or a presenter.

Minnie, dear, do tell Shwa what is keeping you busy besides hanging out with your bestie Azola Mona? Speaking of besties, Zola Nombona, how is it like sharing your manager/bestie Ntando Zikhala with Linda Mtoba? It must be tough, hey? Phela both of you are always booked and busy.

Brenda Mtambo and Lerato Mvelase were quite the besties, we know how these celebrity friendships are, we hope it doesn’t end in premium tears.

Nirvana Nokwe, let me tell you something my granny said to me: you left the house knowing that your mini skirt rolls up, so please leave it alone the next time you wear it. Shwa knows you have a banging butt but clearly you were not comfortable in that skimpy skirt.

Not to be in grown folks’ business but Mam Nthathi Moshesh it was good seeing you all relaxed, having fun taking selfies with the mkhulu bae.

Tswyza was looking very snazzy in his outfit, matching there with Alfie, who has now become a celebrity – I see a master class coming up on how to get famous in 2024.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content