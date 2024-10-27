Shwashwi: Celeb pastor is doing the most of the road ahead of him 

Celeb pastor is doing the most of the road ahead of him

A huge congratulations to celeb pastor Kabelo Mabalane for finishing his 42km Sanlam Marathon in Cape Town this past weekend. If it’s not his wife smashing roles, he is doing the most on the road.

Black love we love to see. Maybe they can counsel Siya Kolisi and his ex, Rachel? Moi doesn’t even want to dwell on this divorce because I never saw it coming. Anyway, pastor bouga love how does one join a running club?

I have seen that the sport has become a thing in Jozi, only Shwa did not get the memo.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content