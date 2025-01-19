Shwashwi: Class and crass never were good bedfellows 

Class and crass never were good bedfellows

Royal AM bosses Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane have really schooled us as to what is the difference between class and crass. The duo may be cash flush but they are far from being refined and exquisite.

They always post their flashy cars (Maybachs, Bentleys, Lamborghinis, you name it), while draped in the most awful, screaming fashion labels.

What do they have to say to the footballers who spent a bleak a Christmas without getting their salaries?

MaMkhize is an embarrassment and she’s really giving the madalas running the PSL grey hairs. What are they gonna do with her mara?

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content