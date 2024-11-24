Hot Mgosi

Shwashwi: Danny and the big dudes in Palm Ridge 

By Sunday World
Danny
RUSTENBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 18: SAFA president Danny Jordaan at the South African Sports Awards on November 18, 2013 at the Sun City Superbowl in Rustenburg South Africa. The event highlights the achievers in South African Sports. (Photo by Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Lucky Maibi)

Danny and the big dudes in Palm Ridge 

The members of the Safa executive came in all shapes and forms to the Specialised Commercial Crime Court sitting in Palm Ridge in support of the association’s embattled president Danny Jordaan last week.  


Some arrived with their protruding bellies while others looked like they were yanked from the nearest mine dump to come sing for their lunch.  

The likes of Jack Maluleke, Tankiso Modipa, Kwenza Ngwenya and Natasha Tsichlas and Bennett Bailey could have been easily mistaken for some kick-ass backing vocalists in the background.  

Do these guys have jobs mara, Shwa wants to know… sifun’kwazi. 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.