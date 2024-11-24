Shwashwi: Danny and the big dudes in Palm Ridge 

Danny and the big dudes in Palm Ridge

The members of the Safa executive came in all shapes and forms to the Specialised Commercial Crime Court sitting in Palm Ridge in support of the association’s embattled president Danny Jordaan last week.

Some arrived with their protruding bellies while others looked like they were yanked from the nearest mine dump to come sing for their lunch.

The likes of Jack Maluleke, Tankiso Modipa, Kwenza Ngwenya and Natasha Tsichlas and Bennett Bailey could have been easily mistaken for some kick-ass backing vocalists in the background.

Do these guys have jobs mara, Shwa wants to know… sifun’kwazi.

