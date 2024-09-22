Hot Mgosi

Did Black Coffee enter P Diddy’s sexcapades den? 

By Sunday World
Did Black Coffee enter P Diddy’s sexcapades den? 

Since P Diddy was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution in the US, I wonder how our proudly Mzansi DJ Black Coffee feels, as they are close friends.

Should we get worried he might know what was happening at those sex parties? Moi wanna know your version, mfanakithi. Or is silence really golden in this case? 

Sondela bhuti, and take Shwa into your confidence, I swear I won’t tell a soul if you whisper in Moi’s ear. My lips are sealed. 

