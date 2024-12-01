Dressed to the nines for the decidedly cheap gospel awards

Yours in hot and happening gossip, and sinning, attended the 17th annual Crown Gospel Awards on Sunday at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand. This was the first award ceremony since the passing of founder Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule.

As you might or might not know Shwa has been sinning all year and there she was thinking she’d make amends by being remorseful around gospel artists. But she found herself thinking of asking them what their secret to seemingly happy marriages and relationships is.

I still think taking the awards to -Gauteng was a bad idea; they were -better off in Khezetheni as Shwa now knows that this is a low-budget affair.

One thing about gospel artists is that they always dress up to the nines, but unforgivably, someone forgot to think up a theme. Disappointing. This goes to prove that these awards almost did not happen because a little birdie told Shwa that the government took so long to sign for funds.

Bishop Nkambule, care to tell moi where exactly the budget went to because there wasn’t even free water?

You can imagine the heat on the disorganised red carpet! Even someone from the SABC declared that the red carpet was a disaster. I will not mention names though. Twas that bad.

I was lucky to spot some of Mbokazi-Nkambule’s old friends who came out in their numbers to support her baby. I saw Sophie Ndaba, Winnie Ntshaba and Nomfundo Mcoyi, all of who were well known to be her bosom friends.

What a thoughtful idea to have Mbokazi-Nkambule daughter Yolanda Myeza present the opening award. The girl is well spoken, and you can tell she is educated, perhaps she should try out TV presenting because her acting is just boring.

Former first lady Nonkanyiso Conco was also there, and she did not really want to reveal whether or not she has gone back to uBaba kaDuduzane.

Poor Andile KaMajola was holding his breath the whole time because he got snubbed so many times. It worked in the end as this time he won the best songwriter category, some consolation. Imagine if he did not win after he had announced that he longer wanted to take part in the awards.

Xoli Mncwango, big ups for being so blessed this year in your music career, although I feel you were hard done by the Samas. You have such a beautiful and uplifting voice that makes the listener think they’re stepping into heaven.

Sbu Noah, congratulations on winning outside of Joyous Celebration; clearly independence as an artist is working for you.

I am very curious to know if the awards have ever acknowledged Solly Moholo besides the quick RIP message.

Mam’ Linah Ngcobo, what’s going on? Shwa spotted you with a crutch. I also hear you are going to be a grandmother again pretty soon. I hope you are okay.

Sthandiwe Kgoroge, that hairstyle is hideous. Go back to the drawing board and look for presentable and proper hairstyles; you can’t look like hubby.

Shwa also spotted Jumbo, Dumi Mkokstad, Betusile Mcinga, Rebecca Malope, Sihle Zikalala and Candice Modiselle.