Shwashwi: Get real money to rid Safa of the church mice 

Get real money to rid Safa of the church mice

Can someone within Safa with deep pockets be given the role to act as a president of the football association, asseblief. It’s really tiring and annoying that there are so many NEC members in Safa who are broke as church mice, but they are given the responsibility of running football affairs.

It started with these people taking loans from the association, turning the football body into an in-house mashonisa, now there is no money to pay Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana for representing the country. That is nonsense of the highest order.

Moi knows some people there at Safa who have money, and they can be given a chance to do their thing. They won’t steal even a penny from the association, guaranteed.

Just imagine the PSL having some money for a change. Danny Jordaan as the president has proven many times that he is a failure. He failed as a mayor in Eastern Cape and he is failing as a president of Safa. Look at Patrice Motsepe there by CAF. He is making things work and sponsors follow him. Money attracts money.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content