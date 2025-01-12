Give tlhakwana and skopo a break, please Maftonians

A new restaurant in Mahikeng, Capello, is drawing the attention of top politicians such as mayor Tshepiso Mphehlo and member of the North West legislature Karabo Magagane, who took to social media to voice their enthusiasm for the establishment.

Shwa is not overly excited and is afraid that this is merely a craze that will fade away in a few months. Maftonians don’t know how to support such establishments.

They get excited for a while before returning to the shades of their trees in the backyard to munch on the much-loved tlhakwana (cow heel) or enjoy the delicacy at their fave spot near the Sars building and the skopo spot near the Star shop.

Stop being so rural and flow with the times, level up and stop letting people think of Mahikeng as a dreary backwater town.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content