Hair we go again; time for a change, Zandi

Oh Zandi Khumalo-Gumede, my dear look what the cat dragged in a new sister wife and all. For someone who is so outspoken and loud, polygamy has caught up with you and now you are going on about how you do not have a problem with it.

Shwa really hopes that you are -really being genuine about being okay with sharing a man, because it is no child’s play.

Perhaps now you will be able to focus on your music career and also help find justice for dear Senzo Meyiwa.

Last one, please do get time to change that signature hairstyle of yours maybe the man got bored of seeing the same hairstyle we’ve been subjected to all these years.

