Is it a case of once and always… for Mcebo?

Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini is reported to be on the verge of joining the Sea Robbers’ ship.

The 38-year-old, who is now a regular fixture at Orlando Pirates’ home games, could find himself replacing Floyd Mbele, who left the club some years back and is yet to be replaced as far as Shwa can recall.

Who would have thought, especially when the rebellious Dlamini was still brawling with the SA authorities during his university days, that he would one day be tipped to steer the swashbuckling Buccaneers’ sails?

