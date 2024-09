It’s popping summer vibes in Jozi

You know spring and summer time has arrived when you see stand-up -comedian and TV personality Mpho “Popps” Modikoane rocking a short-sleeve blue T-shirt and black shades in the streets of Johannesburg.

Last week Shwa bumped into Popps at Benchwarmers sports bar in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

Popps was walking very relaxed around the sports bar chilled and -wearing a wide smile the whole time.

Cool, calm and collected this Mpho Popps dude. Chesa!

