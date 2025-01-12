Know when to leave the stage, bhutiza

Yes, Gatsheni that “little girl” Naledi, as you put it on your facebook statement, undermined and disrespected you but you can’t blame her.

The reality is, you are to blame for this mess because you instigated it. You were wrong for not leaving the stage after performing with Jaiva Zimnike. Jaiva brought you as a surprise act and you were supposed to leave the stage after that performance but you took advantage of the situation and undermined everyone including the fans, the event organisers and stage managers.

For now, Shwashwi will not call you a narcissist but all the signs are there in your statement. What you did was selfish. I can guarantee you, with that attitude and character you will not get very far in this industry.

Had you left the stage with Jaiva and came back at your allocated time, we wouldn’t be here. It’s a fact that people love you but it doesn’t give you the right to undermine other artists, who are still building their brands. In fact, the incident exposed your true character, Naledi is your colleague, and you decided to gaslight her all because uyinsizwa wena udlu’mzila. Dearest, do not be confused by fame and money because you are also new in the industry, few years ago people didn’t know you.

